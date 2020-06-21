David Spindel, 55, a former resident of Blaire House Milford passed away at Milford Hospital on June 14, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. Some of us breeze through life without a care in the world. And some, like Dave, are dealt a very difficult hand in life. Beginning with a brain tumor at age 6 and a subsequent diagnosis of Tuberous Sclerosis, he dealt with repeated surgeries, extended hospital stays, and was left blind in one eye due to the tumor placement. Despite that, he never complained and was the most polite person you could ever meet with a 'please' and 'thank you' always ready. Dave completed high school, graduating with the Milford High School class of 1983. But once again in his mid- twenties, that lousy hand was dealt again to him in the form of a stroke leaving him completely blind and losing the use of his left side. But still, Dave stoically accepted whatever came his way with dignity and grace. With the help of many caring home health aides and his totally devoted parents he was able to walk with assistance on the deck and wheelchair ramp his father built after the stroke. Dave was a fan of 'oldies' music, old tv shows, good jokes (and bad) and was a whiz at trivia! After his mothers death in 2004 and his own kidney surgery shortly after, the family had to make the gut- wrenching decision to move him to a nursing home. As difficult as that was, his devoted father was by his side every single weekday - all day. His sisters were by his side evenings and weekends tending to his feeding and other care. Our beloved brother was an old soul, had the sweetest personality and will live forever in our hearts. David was pre-deceased by his mother Frances Spindel in 2004 and his father Richard Spindel in 2013. He leaves behind two sisters and their husbands; Kathy & Jim Herne and Terri & Joe Spindel of Milford and many, many cousins. We wish to thank the doctors and nurses at Milford Hospital for the excellent care they provided and their exceptional kindness and compassion. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home. Due to current conditions, services will be private.



