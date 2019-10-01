|
Dean S. Fish , 86 of Franklin died September 29, 2019 in the Medway Country Manor following a long illness. He was the husband of Linda M. (Conley) Fish. Born in Providence Rhode Island, March 2,1933, the son of the late Alden B. and Margaret (Shearer) Morley, he was a lifelong Franklin resident. Mr. Fish graduated from Franklin High School in 1950 and graduated from Northeastern University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He had worked for the Raytheon Corporation for 44 years before retiring. Dean was an avid New England sports fan and loved to watch golf, do crossword puzzles and to read. He especially enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren. Mr. Fish served in Army during the Korean War, attaining the rank Corporal. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Dean Fish Jr. and his wife Debra of Franklin, Kathleen Bastow of Franklin, Daniel Fish and his wife Jean of Hopedale, James Fish and his wife Beth of Franklin and Karen Wilber and her husband Dave of Northborough. He is also survived by his sister Louise Johnson and her husband Thomas of Vermont. Dean is also survived by his grandchildren, Allison and Dean Alex Fish, Kristen Bastow and her partner Rob Michaud Laura Newman and her husband Jason, Courtney and Emily Fish, Jessica and Jenna Fish and Zachary and Kaitlyn Wilber. He was also the great- grandfather of Annabelle and Luke Newman. Dean is also survived by his brother-in-law George E. Conley and his wife Linda M. Conley of Franklin. His funeral will be held on Friday, October 4 from the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneral homes.com ) 131 Main Street, Franklin at 9:15 followed by a funeral mass in St. Marys Church at 10:00. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4- 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Franklin Veterans Assistance Fund , 10 Daniel McCahill St. Franklin MA 02038
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019