Deborah Jeanne (Schaal) Walker passed away Thursday, May 28th, 2020 due to an ongoing heart condition. She was born on August 3rd, 1953 in San Francisco, CA at the Presidio in the Letterman Army Hospital to William Schaal and Gladys Schaal. Deborah attended Murray State University in Kentucky for her Undergraduate and Masters degrees in English and Guidance Counselling, respectively. She was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority along with her sister Karen. In August 1990 Deborah married her loving husband Michael Anthony Walker-Jones, and they had two beautiful and talented daughters; Shani Rhiannon Walker and Kristen Nicole Walker. Deborah radiated a passion for education. She enjoyed teaching middle school and high school English and yearbook in Paducah, Kentucky and Little Rock, Arkansas. As Director of Educator Recognition Programs for the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, from 1993-2018, Deborah was revered as a mentor and friend to a multitude of teachers who were recognized in the State and National Teacher of the Year awards, Milken Educator Awards and various other awards that appreciated and memorialized the excellence, hard work and dedication of educators. Deborah was an avid reader of Stephen King, she loved murder mysteries and early American history. Deborah relished in studying the life and times of George Washington and the Founding Fathers & Founding Mothers. Most of all, Deborah loved the Harry Potter universe of books, movies and theme parks! She was a staunch New England Patriots fan beyond all reason. Deborah enjoyed felines of all types and most recently lavished a life of luxury upon her house cats Dax and Winnie. Deborah adored her family and without question devoted her unconditional love and attention to being a wife to Michael Walker-Jones of Franklin, MA; a mother to Shani Walker & her husband Edward Barnes of Douglas, MA and to Kristen Walker & her significant other Michael Derose of Hubbardston, MA; a daughter to William & Gladys Schaal of Washington, IL; a sister to Karen Schaal of Washington, IL and Melanie Smet & her husband John Smet of Eureka, IL; step- mother to Michael "Tony" Jones II of Los Angeles, CA and to Erika Jones Crawford & her husband Alex Crawford of Los Angeles, CA; an "East Coast Mom" to Diane Snow & her husband Lincoln Snow of Upton, MA; and a grandparent to David Jones of Chicago, IL and Parker Snow & Jacob Snow of Upton, MA. A virtual on-line Celebration of Life will be held for Deborah on July 11th at 11:30 AM. Registration (guest book) and information regarding how to participate can be found on the Lee Funeral Home of Little River, South Carolina website: https:// www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/little-river-sc/ deborah-walker-9203540. Acts of kindness in lieu of flowers should be made in honor of Deborah to the American Heart Association. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.