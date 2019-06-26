|
Deborah (Shruhan) Shea, 63, of Frank- lin, died peacefully, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center, following an illness. She was the beloved wife of Daniel J. Shea, Jr., with whom she shared 43 years of marriage. Born April 26, 1956 in Boston, a daughter of the late Francis G. Jerry and Catherine M. (Krebs) Shruhan, she was a former resident of Roslindale, until moving to Franklin 35 years ago. She was raised and educated in Roslindale, was a graduate of Roslindale High School and until recently, worked as a certified nursing assistant for Franklin Health and Rehabilitation Center. Deb was devoted to her family and patients. She enjoyed spending time with her family and taking care of her granddaughter. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Daniel J. Shea, III and his partner Joy Phoenix of Gardner and Michael C. Shea of Franklin, grand-daughter Hailee Louise Shea, her siblings, Pamela Shruhan of Canton, Gerard Shruhan of Brockton, Kevin Shruhan and his spouse Steve Milano of Canton, Michele Jeffrey and her husband Bobby of Dedham. Also surviving are brother and sister in laws, Linda Shea, Law- rence Shea and his wife Marie, Gregory Shea and his wife Bonnie, Christopher Shea and his wife Donna, Susan Shea, Timothy Shea and his wife Joanne, Stephen Shea and his wife Eileen and many nieces & nephews. She was the daughter in law of the late Daniel JM Shea, Sr. & Mary A. Shea of Roslindale and sister in law of the late Judy Shruhan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Friday, June 28th, at 9AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, 1 Church Square Franklin at 10AM. Interment will follow at St. Marys Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Greene Cancer Center 25 Libby St. Brockton, MA 02302. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
