Debra A. (Piccini) Hicks, 67, of Franklin , passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019 surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer at Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the life partner of John Dino Giardino, Jr. Born in South Weymouth, April 3,1952, the daughter of the late Bernard and Beverly (Crowinshield) Piccini, Debbie grew up in Norwell and resided in Blackstone for many years until moving to Franklin 11 years ago. Through the years, she worked at a bank and in retail, but her most important work was raising her two loving children. Debbie will be remembered for her many sacrifices she made for her family. She always put everyone else above herself. She was an animal lover who enjoyed all things Disney World, knitting, crafting, bowling, spoiling her granddaughters, taking trips , and spending time with her family. In addition to Dino she is survived by her former husband of over 20 years Robert C. Hicks of Leominster. She is also survived by her children Alicia Hicks of Foxborough and Brian Hicks and his wife Stefani of Oakham. She was the grandmother of Madelyn and Morgan. She is also survived by her loving sister Dana Menzie of North Berwick, Maine and two nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, December 18 from 4-7 p.m. in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main Street, Franklin. In lieu of flowers , expressions of sympathy may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Debbie to support cancer research and patient care at www.dana-farber.org/gift. www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 16, 2019