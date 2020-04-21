|
|
Denis Edward Ambrose, Jr., 37, died of cancer on April 10, 2020. Denis was born on March 25, 1983 to Denis Ambrose, Sr. and Marianne Hughes Ambrose. He grew up in Milford, Massachusetts with younger brother, Matthew Ambrose, and younger sister, Theresa Ambrose Richiedei. Denis enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid Boy Scout, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. After graduating from Milford High School, Denis attended Roger Williams University where he discovered his passion for Latin and classical literature. He received an M.A. in politics at the University of Dallas and studied for a year at Saint Johns Seminary. Denis went on to become a teacher of Latin at several Boston-area high schools, culminating with Boston Latin Academy in 2018-2019. In addition to his parents and siblings, he is survived by his brother-in-law Brian Richiedei, sister-in- law Jillian Wilson Ambrose, and beloved nieces, Vivian and Margaret Ambrose. He is also survived by his grandmother, Mary 'Betty' Ambrose, as well as numerous cousins, uncles, and aunts who have been a blessing throughout his life, which ended too soon. Funeral services will be held at Saint Joan of Arc Church, Orleans, MA after the coronavirus restrictions are lifted. In honor of Denis memory, the family plans to establish a scholarship in his name. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider making a contribution through www. gofundme.com/f/remembering-denis-ambrose
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020