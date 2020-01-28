|
Denise M. (Cook) Cormier, 66, of Holden and formerly of Milford passed away Thurs. Jan. 23, 2020 in the Holden Skilled Nursing and Rehab. Center, Holden. Mrs. Cormier was born Sept. 25, 1953 in Chelsea, the daughter of the late Thomas and Barbara (McDonald) Cook and was a graduate of Milford High School. A longtime resident of Milford, she was an avid bowler and league member at the former Ficco's Bowladrome in Franklin. Denise is survived by two sons; Andrew J. Cormier of Medway and Adam F. Cormier of Milford, two daughters; Kristine Colleary of Waltham and Brandi Estes of Blackstone, one brother Timothy Cook of Framingham, one sister; Jeanine Warren and her husband Charles of Northbridge, 2 sisters-in-law Marianne Cook of Uxbridge and Patti Cook of Wareham, her dear friend Phyllis Winn of Milford; 14 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and her husband Francis Cormier of Whitins-ville. She was predeceased by two brothers Douglas Cook and Donald Cook. Visiting hours will be held Friday Jan. 31, 2020 from 5-7 PM in the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress St., Milford. Funeral services will be held Saturday Feb. 1, 2020 from the funeral home at 11 AM followed by a Mass of the Christian Burial at 12 Noon in the Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale St., Hopedale. Memorial donations may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020