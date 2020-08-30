Dennis A. Fitzgerald, 69, died on August 28, 2020 at Beaumont Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Northbridge. He was born in Milford; son of the late Charles and Blanche (Fitzpatrick) Fitzgerald. He was raised & educated in Milford and was a graduate of Milford High School. He also attended Rhode Island School of Design. Dennis was first employed at the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale. He then began his long career at the Milford Daily News; first in the advertising department and then for many years as the classified advertising manager. He also started the "Homes" magazine section. After leaving the news, Dennis kept active doing carpentry and handyman work. He was a longtime member and past president of the Milford Lions Club. Dennis is survived by his two children, Jason Fitzgerald and Jamie Boehm, both of Uxbridge, two brothers, Thomas and Michael Fitzgerald, two grandchildren, Lucas and Dylan Boehm and his former wife Gloria (Arata) Fitzgerald. He was predeceased by a sister, Kathleen Krausz. Dennis always believed in enjoying life to the fullest and has left so many people who love him, scattered all over the country. In that spirit, a celebration of life "East Coast Tour" will take place around his birthday next year, August, 2021, with rememberance gatherings in York, Maine, Milford, Massachusetts and Boynton Beach, Florida. Any and all who care to join us are welcome and can get updates and plans by contacting Jamie hotep27@charter.net or Jason chaseboris@yahoo.com . In the meantime, the family asks that Dennis be remembered with prayers and light. Donations in his memory may be made to the Milford Lions Club, p. o. box 639, Milford, MA, 01757. Watson Colonial Funeral Home, 24 Congress St. Milford is assisting the family with arrangements. to leave a condolence go to www.watsoncolonialfuneralhome.com
