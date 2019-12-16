|
Dennis Francis King, 68, of Upton, Mass., passed away suddenly on December 7, 2019, surrounded by his three sons. His sons were fortunate enough to have shared one final Thanksgiving with him prior to his passing. He was born to Marion and Walter King in Woonsocket, R.I. Dennis attended Milford High School as part of the class of 1968. He moved to Los Angeles right after High School. Dennis enlisted in the US Army in 1971, and was soon stationed in Berlin Germany as part of the Berlin Brigade. He was also part of the guard detail for the last remaining WWII prisoner being held at Spandau Prison, Rudolf Hess. After his honorable discharge from the Army he achieved a degree from Sylvania Technical School for Computer Electronics and Radio/TV Electronics. He worked for 13 years at Raytheon as a Computer Systems Technician, helping to develop the Patriot Missile guidance system. Dennis was an entrepreneur, starting several small businesses through the years, but finally discovered his love of writing. He has written several books on various topics that he self-published. Dennis was a member of the VFW, Quabin Quills Writing Club, and a Ham Radio operator. Dennis is survived by his brother Jamie and his wife Lindy, sister Kathy; his sons Alex, Josh, Luke, and Luke's wife Linda; and three grandchildren Shaianne, Edgar, and Victor. He also leaves behind many friends old and new. Dennis was preceded by parents Marion and Walter, and brother Gary. In accordance with his wishes cremation will take place. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, (December 21st) at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford, MA. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Vernon Grove Cemetery in Milford MA. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The National Psoriasis Foundation website @ https://www.psoriasis.org/donate or to The Lawrence J. Heron Chapter #6 Post, c/o Mr. Paul Brunetti, 65 Douglas Drive, Bellingham MA 02019. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford, MA. Please visit website at www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 16, 2019