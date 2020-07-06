Dennis George Cuddy, 74, of Holliston, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home. Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Wallie (Brockert) and George Cuddy formerly of Connecticut. A lifelong Holliston resident, Dennis was a 1963 graduate of Holliston High School. He attended Franconia College in New Hampshire and Berea College in Ohio. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was the founder of Dennis Cuddy and Associates Construction and had also worked construction for Raytheon Company. He was a long time member of AA and over the years was a mentor to many in the program. He is survived by his two children, Trevor Cuddy and Shannon Arnold and her husband, Jason all of Holliston. He also leaves behind his life partner, Cathy Bliss of Holliston; four grandchildren, Hayden and Marissa Arnold and Joshua and Alexander Cuddy; and 1 great-grandchild, Alexander Cuddy Jr. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
. Due to current restrictions, face coverings must be worn, and social distancing must be adhered to. A private funeral service and burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support male breast cancer research at hisbreastcancer.org
