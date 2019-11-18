|
Dennis James Birch, 67, of Medway, died peacefully in his home on November 15, 2019. Born on August 2, 1952 in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Joseph and Anne Birch. Dennis attended Bishop McCort High School in Johnstown, PA and continued his education at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA earning a degree in Electrical Engineering. Dennis enjoyed many hobbies including bee keeping, electronics, woodworking, fixing the neighbors' computer problems, and staying active with running, walking, and biking. His love for engineering and science was almost as strong as his love for sharing that passion with others. He taught several computing courses and coached Medway youth sports for many years. He is survived by his wife Janet Louise (Swingenstein) and son David Dennis Birch of Detroit; sisters Alexandra Birch, Marian Birch-Pelhan, Anita Siwajek, Benita Rice, Karen Birch-Limberger, and Joanne Barhite; nieces and nephews Steven and Casey Siwajek, Anna Livia and Quentin Rice, Sarah Limberger, William and Zachary Barhite. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph. Dennis had a one-of-a-kind sense of humor, a kind heart, and a willingness to help anyone in need. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. At his request, no funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Denniss name to the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation - Dana Farber Cancer Care, 20 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 18, 2019