Dennis J. Ceruti, 47, of Upton and formerly of Medway, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with ALS on Sunday, May 24, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home. He is the beloved husband to Suzanne (Lazzara) Ceruti. Born in Framingham, he was a son of Jean (Alluzio) Ceruti of Medway and Joseph Ceruti of Framingham. He was raised in Framingham and then moved to Medway. He was a graduate of the Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School of Franklin, Class of 1991 where he was a three sport athlete and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Mr. Ceruti was the proud owner of Ceruti Electrical Corporation, which he started in 1998. Dennis enjoyed coaching and serving on the board of the Mendon Upton Youth Soccer Association (MUYSA) from 2009 to 2019, when all his daughters played soccer. He also enjoyed brewing his own craft beer as the owner of 4 Girls Brewing Co., vacationing at the Outer Banks, and traveling with friends. Dennis was an avid Patriots fan and a season ticket holder for over 20 years. He loved to tailgate with his friends before and after home games. Dennis also cherished the time that he was able to spend with his family and friends. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his four daughters, Josephine, Allison, Maria and Antonia Ceruti, all of Upton; his brother, Richard Ceruti and his wife Laurie, of Northbridge; his nephews, Matthew and Andrew Ceruti of Northbridge. Denniss funeral service will be held privately with his family on Thursday, May 28, in the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering | Director. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Upton. The Ceruti family would like to honor Richard Ceruti, Dennis Grillo, Jonathan Harvey, Eric Johnson, David Kirby, Daniel McCahill, John McCahill, Heath Merrill, Ryan Murphy, and Stuart Paul as honorary pallbearers. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date when the current restrictions on public gatherings has been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory will be used to help fund ALS research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute, to find a cure for ALS. Donations may be made directly at www.fundraise. als.net/dennisceruti or sent to ALS TDI, 300 Technology Square, Suite 400, Cambridge, MA 02139. www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 27, 2020