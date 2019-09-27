|
Diane M. Consoletti passed away suddenly on Friday, September 20, 2019. She was the devoted wife of 36 years to her husband, Alan. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of John and Joanne Sturniolo. She grew up in Natick, graduating from Natick High in 1977. She then went on to Aquinas College, where she earned a degree in Medical science in 1980. After several years, she left the medical field and pursued her dream of becoming a hairstylist, subsequently graduating from The Mansfield Beauty Academy. She went on to become a highly respected hairstylist, owning and operating her own business, in Bellingham, The Design Team Hair Salon, for many years. She was active in the community serving on the town Finance committee as well as running many fundraisers out of her shop. She was exceptionally proud of her work with cancer patients, fitting them with wigs through the and helping them to maintain their privacy and dignity. As a devoted mother, she was very active in town and high school sports, including baseball, softball, hockey and volleyball. For many years, she was a committee member of Boy Scout Troop 14, Bellingham, MA. Along with hairstyling, she also worked as a CNA at several local skilled nursing facilities, and recently as a Pharmacy Tech at Walgreens in Bellingham, MA. She loved cooking, gardening and a good novel. Her greatest love, however, were her two beautiful children who she adored and was so proud of. Son, Christopher Paul of Waltham MA and daughter, Brisa Marie of Franklin, MA. She is also survived by her father and mother, John and Joanne Sturniolo, sister Debra Bush and her husband Jeff, brother John and his wife Kathy, sister Joanne ORourke, as well as her nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water Street, Milford, MA on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm. A Christian mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Saint Blaise Catholic Church 1158 South Main Street, Bellingham, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to support the Raquel Welch Wig Collection through the ; 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019