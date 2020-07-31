Diane Persson

Diane (Hourihan) Persson, 78, of Milford passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020 at Blaire House of Milford. She was the wife of the late Walter W. Persson who died in 2012. Diane was a CNA as well as a Home Health Aide for over 20 years in the Milford, MA area. She was born February 10, 1942 in Milford to the late John T. and Genevieve M. (Williams) Hourihan and graduated from the former St. Marys High School in Milford. Mrs. Persson was a member of the Grace Fellowship Church in Milford and was strong in her faith. She enjoyed her studies of the Bible and singing hymns. She also loved to redesign her found treasures at local thrift shops. But her biggest joy came when she was helping others. She volunteered at Milford Elementary schools as well as with special needs adults and drove the special needs bus for the town of Milford. She is survived by her children, John T. Brunetti and his wife Kim of East Douglas, Deanna M. Brunetti Of Gloucester, MA, John 'Jackie' A. Phelps Jr. of Milford, MA and; three sisters, Patricia L. Hourihan-Worth of Cambridge and twins, Nancy A. Curci of East Sandwich and Sheila M. Thayer of Bowling Green, KY; three brothers, John T. Hourihan Jr. of Fiskdale, MA, Dennis F. Hourihan of Worcester, MA and Cornelius J. Hourihan of Mineville, NY; five grandchildren, Joshua H. Wood of Hopedale, MA, Monika (Brunetti) Butler of Douglas, MA, Jonah Brunetti of Merrit, NC, Emily Brunetti of Tuxedo park, NY, and Olivia Brunetti of Douglas, MA and two great-grandchildren Cameron and Liam Wood. She was predeceased by a son, Joseph R.Brunetti III. Funeral services are private and under the direction of the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com