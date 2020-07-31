1/
Diane Persson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane (Hourihan) Persson, 78, of Milford passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020 at Blaire House of Milford. She was the wife of the late Walter W. Persson who died in 2012. Diane was a CNA as well as a Home Health Aide for over 20 years in the Milford, MA area. She was born February 10, 1942 in Milford to the late John T. and Genevieve M. (Williams) Hourihan and graduated from the former St. Marys High School in Milford. Mrs. Persson was a member of the Grace Fellowship Church in Milford and was strong in her faith. She enjoyed her studies of the Bible and singing hymns. She also loved to redesign her found treasures at local thrift shops. But her biggest joy came when she was helping others. She volunteered at Milford Elementary schools as well as with special needs adults and drove the special needs bus for the town of Milford. She is survived by her children, John T. Brunetti and his wife Kim of East Douglas, Deanna M. Brunetti Of Gloucester, MA, John 'Jackie' A. Phelps Jr. of Milford, MA and; three sisters, Patricia L. Hourihan-Worth of Cambridge and twins, Nancy A. Curci of East Sandwich and Sheila M. Thayer of Bowling Green, KY; three brothers, John T. Hourihan Jr. of Fiskdale, MA, Dennis F. Hourihan of Worcester, MA and Cornelius J. Hourihan of Mineville, NY; five grandchildren, Joshua H. Wood of Hopedale, MA, Monika (Brunetti) Butler of Douglas, MA, Jonah Brunetti of Merrit, NC, Emily Brunetti of Tuxedo park, NY, and Olivia Brunetti of Douglas, MA and two great-grandchildren Cameron and Liam Wood. She was predeceased by a son, Joseph R.Brunetti III. Funeral services are private and under the direction of the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved