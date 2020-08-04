Dianne Hastie

Dianne (Gareri) Hastie, 70, passed peacefully at home August 1, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the beloved wife of James Butch Hastie. Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late John Jack Gareri and Mary Gareri. She was raised, educated (class of 1967), and lived her entire life in her beloved Bellingham, MA. She loved spending time with her family, cleaning, and cooking. No one ever left her home hungry if she could help it. She spent the majority of her life serving others as a waitress at the former Weliks in Franklin and The Coachmens Lodge in Bellingham during which she forged lifelong relationships with so many. She also enjoyed the beach, traveling and especially entertaining. Many generations will remember the rowdy pool parties in her backyard. She was a fighter in so many ways and her wonderful husband would never allow her to quit even after her 1st diagnosis 25 years earlier. Survived by her husband, James Butch Hastie to whom she was married for 53 years and by her two children, James Hastie, Jr and his wife Ally of Upton, MA and Dr. Sheila Hastie and her husband, Dr. Andrew Jones of White River Jct., VT. Dianne is also survived by her brother, Robert Gareri and his wife Cathy of Uxbridge, MA, her sister-in-law, Barbara Silverman, godchild Cora Fior and 4 amazing grandchildren, Sarah, Nicholas, Mateo and J.J., who was the love of her life. Dianne loved all her friends but her most treasured lifelong friendships were Johanna (Ann Marie) Ferrucci, Sally Bogan, Sue (Bogan) Lucchesi, and Christine Buckley who were always there for her in times of need. She enjoyed socializing with her husband and friends down at Petes Bluebird every Wed & Fri night. She loved many and was loved by even more. She will be greatly missed. Visiting hours are on Thursday, August 6th from 6PM to 8PM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St., (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Social distancing, face masks and hand sanitizing required. Funeral Service and burial will be private. A Celebration of Life for Dianne will be held on Friday, August 7th at 12:30PM at the family home at 67 Little Tree Lane, Bellingham, MA for family and friends. The family requests you wear very casual attire. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfunerahome.com
.