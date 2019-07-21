|
Dolores L. (Berardelli) Burdick 90, of Natick, Massachusetts, died peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Genesis Milford Center in Milford, MA, following an illness. Previously, she resided at Riverbend of South Natick, for several years. Born May 13, 1929, in Newark, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Jessamyn (Iarrapino) Berardelli. She spent much of her childhood in Waterbury, Connecticut, until the family moved to East Orange, New Jersey. She obtained an associates degree from Rutgers University. From there, she worked as a supervisor for New Jersey Bell Telephone Company. Dolores was a clothing model in New York City and was active in the Upper Montclair Operetta Club for many years. Later, Dolores worked in real estate sales and development as a Vice President for Deltona Corporation, and worked directly with many real estate builders and developers. After moving to Massachusetts, she resided for many years in Bellingham, and volunteered at the Bellingham Senior Center. Dolores greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends, cooking, reading, traveling, volunteering and helping animals of all types. Her greatest joy in life, was found in her granddaughters, Jessica and Stephanie, of whom she was immensely proud. They were the light of her life and brought her much happiness just being together. She is survived by a daug- hter, Cheryl A. Reis, and her companion, William Bogins, of Franklin, Massachussetts, her grandchildren, Jessica L. and Stephanie E. Reis, and a sister-in-law, Anna May Berardelli, of Whiting, New Jersey. Dolores was pre-deceased by her brother, the late Edward Berardelli, of Whiting, New Jersey. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass Tuesday July 23rd, in St. Marys Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin, MA., at 10AM. Her interment will be held privately. Calling hours at the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., Franklin, MA., are Monday, July 22nd, from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the Perkins School for the Blind, Perkins Trust, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on July 21, 2019