Dominic A. Zonfrelli, Jr. passed away peacefully at Thomas Upham House of Medfield on April 25, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 86 years old. Dominic was first and foremost a devoted family man who was actively involved over the years in his community and in his faith. Born in Dedham, he attended Dedham Public Schools, and after graduation he went on to distinguish himself with service to his country. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1953 and served during the Korean War. When he return- ed, he attended Wentworth Institute where he gained a degree in drafting. Then in 1959 he married Nancy Allenspacker, his bride of 60 years. Dominic worked for over 40 years as a machinist in the tool and die industry for Metropolitan Machine in Medfield. He was an active member of the St Thomas the Apostle Church in Millis. He was also a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus, Joseph Cassidy Council. He is a former President of the Babe Ruth League and served as an umpire in Little League baseball. For a short time, he held the position of Town Treasurer for the town of Millis. Dominic was the devoted father of his 4 children; Jean Benson, Donna Devens, Paul Zonfrelli, and Robert Zonfrelli, and the proud grandfather of 7 grandchildren. He was also brother to Anthony Zonfrelli and was predeceased by his brothers Joseph, Frank, Paul and John Zonfrelli as well as his sister Eleanor Campanelli. He was Uncle Dom to many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 82 Exchange St. Millis MA 02054 followed by burial at Vine Lake Cemetery, 625 Main St. Medfield, MA 02052. Visiting hours will be Sunday, April 28, 2018 from 4PM until 8PM at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve St. Millis MA 02054. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions in Dominics name would be gratefully accepted at the Thomas Upham House, 519 Main St., Medfield, MA 02052 or Natick Walpole VNA, 55 West St. #3, Walpole MA 02081.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019