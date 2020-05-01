|
Mr. Dominic J. "Doc" DiVittorio, 93, of Milford MA, died Tuesday at the Milford Regional Medical Center after an illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Anne (Lefton) DiVittorio, who died in 2013. Mr. DiVittorio was born in Milford MA, the son of the late Frank and the late Elinor Lena (Tessicini) DiVittorio. He was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1944 and then went on to serve in the US Navy from 1944 to 1946. Following his tour of duty in the US Navy he was first employed as a vacuum cleaner salesman and later at the former Packard Mills located in Medway MA. Following that he began his longtime career as an insurance salesman first working for the John Hancock Life Insurance Company and later at the Karl A. Bright Insurance Agency in Milford MA. Mr. DiVittorio was a longtime member of the Italian-American Veterans Post #40 of Milford and also a longtime member of the Hopedale Country Club. Dominic is survived by his daughter: Sondra Sandy Hart and her husband John Pouliot of San Diego CA; his granddaughter: Tiffany Trader of San Diego CA; his sister: Donna Wood of Norfolk MA and several nieces & nephews. Dominic was the brother of the late Frank DiVittorio and the late Carmella Ciaramicoli. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings a Private Graveside Committal Service, with Military Honors, will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. A Memorial Mass will be planned on a day & time to be announced once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, the family highly encourages memorial donations be made to the .
Published in Milford Daily News on May 1, 2020