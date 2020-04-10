|
|
Don Stearns 69, passed away at his home in Medway on April 7, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Framingham, Don was the son of the late Virginia (West) Stearns and the late Richard Stearns. Don is also survived by his 3 brothers Tom Stearns and his girlfriend Pam, Kerry Stearns and his wife Bridgit, Brad Stearns and his girlfriend Jamie, and his 4 Sisters Valerie Morrison, Ginny Stearns, Beverly StearnsWoodhouse and Rosanne Lowell and her husband David, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Don worked most of his life in construction. His true talents and passions were his leather and custom wood working. His patience and perfection showed in his many works of art. Don found the halls of AA in 1990. He was an inspiration to many and will always be remembered for his kindness and wisdom. Due to Covid19 there will be no services at this time. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3 Speen St, Framingham, Ma 01701 or .
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 10, 2020