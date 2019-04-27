Home

Donald A. Fisler Obituary
Donald Arthur Fisler, age 55, of Medway, April 22, 2019, beloved son of Janet M. White Fisler of Medfield and the late Robert P. Fisler. Survived by his cherished companion Kathy Morgan of Medway and his children Thomas Fisler, Leigh and Justin Morgan. Also survived by his sister Patrica Troiano and her husband William of Norwood and their two children Meaghan and Kevin. Donald is also survived by his loving grandchildren Alyssa, Kayleigh and Luke. Visiting hours are at the Robert Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., Medfield, MA on Thursday May 2nd 4:00pm to 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Judes Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See robertsmitchellcaruso.com for guest book, directions and additional information.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019
