|
|
Donald E. Dauley 72, of Franklin, died peacefully, Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center, with his family at his side, following a courageous battle against multiple myeloma for seven years. He was the beloved husband of Lois A. (Gilmore) Dauley, with whom he shared 48 years of marriage. Born October 25, 1947, in Framingham, a son of Dorothy B. (White) Dauley of Franklin and the late Gerald A. Dauley, he was a longtime resident of Franklin. He was raised and educated in Franklin was a graduate of Franklin High School Class of 1965 and continued his education at Franklin Institute in Boston where he was a member of the 1967 graduating class. Donald retired in 2014 after working in the beverage industry for 42 years, as a route sales driver, first at Canada Dry in Waltham from 1971 -1984 and then for Coca-Cola from 1984 -2014. He treasured spending time with his wife and children and enjoyed traveling to explore historical places around the world and was an avid reader. He was a patriotic American. Donald was a member of the American Numismatic Association, the New England Joint Board-Local 513, and the US Naval Institute. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Christopher E. Dauley of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Mark E. Dauley of Franklin. He was the brother of the late Gordon Dauley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Tuesday March 3rd, from 10 -11:30 a.m. in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Union Street Cemetery, Franklin. The family would like to thank the entire staff of the ICU at Milford Regional Medical Center and Dr. Constantine and all their staff at Dana-Farber, Milford, for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Dana-Farber in Milford, MA or to PO Box 12268 Newport News, VA 23612. Guest book/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020