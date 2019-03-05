|
Donald F. Little Jr. 52, of Peabody, formerly of Milford, passed away March 2, 2019 at the Beverly Hospital in Beverly MA. He is the husband of Susan C. (Schaefer) Little. He was the son of Donald F. Little Sr. of Peabody and the late Ethel (Turner) Little and lived in Saugus, Lynn and Milford. He was a graduate of Saugus High School class of 1985 and also a graduate of G.T.E. Sylvania Tech. He was employed as a project manager at Diebold Inc. where he worked for 27 years. He was a former coach for Franklin Youth Hockey and a coach for Milford Baseball and Soccer. In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his children, Kyle Little, Seth Little, Samuel Little and Calleigh Little all of Milford two brothers, William Little and his wife Tina of Lynn and Dennis Little and his wife Diana of Peabody, one aunt Phyllis Turner of Peabody, one uncle Ted Trefethen of Peabody, many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 4 to 7 P.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water Street, Milford. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of ones choice. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019