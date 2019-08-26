|
Donald G. Cooper, 85, died August 7, 2019 at his home in Melbourne, Florida, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Cooper was an Air Force war veteran and graduate of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy in Rolla, Missouri, with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering. He worked for Bay State Abrasives in Westborough, Massachusetts for several years as a senior research engineer. Mr. Cooper was an inventor, entrepreneur and co-founder of Wel-Co Metallurgical Inc. and later the founder of PMI, Phoenix Metallurgical Inc. and Laser Services, located in Hopedale, Massachusetts. Mr. Cooper retired in 2005 and spent several years touring the country in an RV before settling in Florida. He is survived by Constance - his dearly loved wife of 66 years, his three daughters, Christine, Rebecca and Catherine, 6 grand children, 2 great- grandchildren and two sisters, Claire Frys -alis and Cynthia Frost. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 12th at the North Beverly Cemetery, Beverly, Massachusetts and will be followed by a Celebration of Life reception at the Danversport Yacht Club, 161 Elliott Street, Danvers, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be sent to the . Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care (321)724-2222. Condolence at www.afcfcare.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 26, 2019