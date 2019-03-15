|
Donald J. Dauphinee, 82, formerly of Milford, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Jean M. (Bonina) Dauphinee for 60 years. Mr. Dauphinee was born in Milford in 1936, the son of the late Clarence and Molly (Kirby) Dauphinee. He was a graduate of Saint Marys High School, Milford, Class of 1955. Following graduation, he served as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps in field artillery fire control and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After retiring from military service, Mr. Dauphinee was employed as a kiln setter for over 40 years at the Bay State Abrasive Company. Don is survived by his daughter Sherri Travers and her husband Jeffrey, their children Gabriel and Bologna (Bella), his brother-in-law Raymond Valente, and his sisters-in-law Evelyn Bonina and Marguerite Pomponio. He was predeceased by his daughter Michelle Dauphinee, his brother Norman Bob Dauphinee, and his sisters Rita Dauphinee and Joyce Valente. Family, faith, and service were always at the center of Dons life. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, the Knights of Columbus, and a friend to anyone in need. His greatest joys were found in helping others and hearing about the splendid adventures of grandchildren Gabriel and Bella. Calling hours are from 2-4PM on Sunday, March 17 at Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water Street, Milford. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 18 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 5 East Main Street, Milford at 10:00 AM. In lieu of donations, please consider helping someone in need.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019