Donald J. "Duck" Moore, Jr, Jr., 77, of Antrim, New Hampshire, died peacefully, Sunday April 26, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center, in Manchester, New Hampshire following an illness. Born November 3, 1942, in Milford MA. a son of the late Donald J. Moore, Sr. and Ruth E. (Stone) Moore, he was a longtime resident of Bellingham, until moving to New Hampshire. He was raised and educated in Bellingham and worked as a truck driver for Shaws Markets & Regency Trucking until his retirement. "Duck" also worked for the Town of Bellingham Highway Department and was a volunteer firefighter. He enjoyed antique cars, fishing, boating and also motorcycles. "Duck" is survived by his children, Donald J. Moore, III of Holden, Karen Moore of Bellingham, his brothers, Edward T. Moore and also his wife Judith A. (Johnson) Moore of Bellingham and Ralph E. Moore and his companion Debora Dunton of Bellingham. He is also survived by a granddaughter Adriana Salvas and "Ducks" companion Cathy Miller of New Hampshire. He was the brother of the late Kenneth Moore and Ronald Moore. Due to Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and restrictions on public gatherings, a private service with burial at Union Cemetery, Bellingham, will be held on Friday May 1, 2020. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Moore Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020