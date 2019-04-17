|
Donald N. Mills, 87, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 peacefully at home. He is survived by his beloved wife, Constance M. Mills. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four daughters Kathleen P. Berry and her husband Lee of St. Louis, MO, Terry M. Becker and her husband Greg of Mansfield, MA, Nancy M. Cohen and her husband Matt of Los Angeles, CA and Kelly M. Kelley and her husband Stephen of Middleboro, MA. He is also survived by his four beloved grandchildren, Sean Berry and his wife Carmen, Alexandra Becker, Samantha Becker and Jacqueline Cohen. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019, 11:00 AM at Christ the King Church in Mashpee, MA. A burial will follow at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA at 12:30 PM.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019