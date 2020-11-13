1/
Donald R. Daniels
Donald R. Daniels, peacefully passed on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after courageously fighting a brain tumor for close to 4 years. His loving and dedicated wife Angela was by his side. Donald was born on December 12, 1962, in Brighton, MA . He loved his family dearly. He was an avid golfer, loved racing cars and had an amazing work ethic at a young age. Donald was a friend to all who knew him. His goal in life was to make his loved ones happy and leave them with a smile. It is no doubt we are all better people having known him. There was nothing he wouldnt do for the people he loved. He was proud of North Atlantic Fire and Safety, the company he built with his wife, Angela. His work was his passion, but his family was his life. Donald was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Daniels. Donald is survived by his mother, Jean Daniels, father Raymond Daniels and his loving and devoted wife, Angela Daniels. Donald was an amazing father to Craig, Jaime, Timothy, and Tara and a loving grandfather to his 8 grandchildren. The hole his absence leaves is vast, but we know his memories will continue to bring laughter and joy. Your life was work and love, your love for family true, you loved hardest for all of us and we will never stop loving you. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Saturday Nov14th, at 9AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Marys Church 1 Church Square, Franklin at 10AM. You are welcome to view the funeral Mass by clicking www.stmarysfranklin.org Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Friday from 5-8PM. Due to Covid-19 face coverings and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Jimmy Fund 10 Brookline Place Brookline, MA 02445, the Friends of Franklin 50 Corbin St. Franklin, MA 02038 or the Rhode Island Brain & Spine Tumor Foundation 118 Dudley St. Providence, RI 02905. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.

Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Charles F. Oteri and Son - Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
