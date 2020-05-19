|
Donna Jean Ferrara, 73, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. She was the wife of William Ferrara. Donna was born in New Brunswick, Canada, the daughter of the late Willard Steeves and Hazel (Alworth) Mercer. She was a graduate of Salisbury New Brunswick High School. She worked as a secretary at the former Needham Electric before her retirement. She enjoyed teaching figure skating, loved animals and following the New England Patriots. Donna was a kind and gentle person and when you met her, you liked her right away. She was involved in and donated to many charities. Along with her husband of 54 years, she is survived by her brother Ronald Steeves and his wife Claudette of Canada; 3 Nephews Lee, Marc and Patrick; and Many grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Ralph Steeves. Visiting hours will be private in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA, 1300 W. Elm St. Ext. Brockton, MA 02301. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 19, 2020