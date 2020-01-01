Milford Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Holliston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna LaRosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna L. LaRosa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna L. LaRosa Obituary
Donna L. LaRosa, 74, of Holliston, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Milford Regional Hospital as a result of COPD. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Madeline (Hamlet) and Leonard (Tony) LaRosa. She was the former wife of George R. Smith of Milford. Donna enjoyed playing Bingo, and playing the slot machines at casinos. Donna is survived by three children, Stacy D. Dutch and her husband, Alex of Smithfield, RI, George R. Smith Jr. of Milford, and Rob J. Smith of Attleboro and his 2 children. She also leaves behind her siblings, Madeline Swinimer and her husband, David of Holliston, Ann Marie Negrotti of Milford, Billy LaRosa and his wife, Karen of Douglas, and Martha LaRosa of Milford. She is predeceased by her siblings, Leonard LaRosa, Janet Lewis, Mary Lappierre, and Vincent LaRosa. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, from 4 -7 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church of Holliston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to COPD, copdfoundation.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chesmore Funeral Home
Download Now