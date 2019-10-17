Home

Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Marys Church
1 Church Square Franklin
Donna M. Federico


1949 - 2019
Donna M. Federico Obituary
Donna M. (Mele) Federico 70, of Mashpee, died peacefully, with family at her side, Monday October 14, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, following an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard V. Lenny Federico, who died in February. Born May 14, 1949, in Milford, a daughter of the late Dominic J. Fegi and Eleanor (DeGrazio) Mele, she was a former longtime resident of Franklin and Bellingham, before moving to Mashpee. She was raised and educated in Franklin and was a graduate of Franklin High School Class of 1967. She continued her education at Community College of Rhode Island and received her business certificate in banking from Babson College. Donna worked as a branch manager for the former Benjamin Franklin Savings Bank for over 20 years. Following her move to Mashpee, she worked for Santander Bank. She treasured spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Donna was always into the latest fashions, and enjoyed shopping and going to the beach. Donna is survived by her children, Cynthia J. Bissanti and her husband Bob of Franklin, Krysta L. Mucciarone and her companion Rob of Marstons Mills, Jennifer L. Mucciarone and her companion Rick Grover of Franklin, step-children, Nicole Bourji, of Milford and Leonard Federico, Jr. of Milford, her siblings, Dennis Mele and his wife Carla of Cincinnati, Ohio, Linda Cheschi and her husband Louis of Milford, Lisa Petitt of Franklin, and Robin Crowley and her husband Paul of Franklin. Also surviving are her cherished grandchildren, Alex, Ava Bissanti, Antonio, Gina DeSousa and Zachary Langevin. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Saturday Oct. 19th, at 11AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, 1 Church Square Franklin, at 12 Noon. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Friday from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019
