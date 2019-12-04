Home

Donna M. Reed


1946 - 2019
Donna M. Reed Obituary
Donna M. (Thomas) Reed, 73, passed away on Wed. Nov. 27, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospital in New Bedford after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Harvey W. Reed, Jr. Donna was born and raised in Dorchester, the daughter of the late Frederick and Frances (Nugent) Thomas. Throughout her 73 years, Donna had made many close friends who enjoyed her kindness and sense of humor. She also had a love for her children and grandchildren, cooking, golf and playing cards with friends. Donna is survived by her son, Thomas Reed of Whitins-ville, her daughter, Trish Reed of Grafton, two sisters, Patricia Cevoli of Norfolk and Valerie Thomas of Maine; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Services to be announced at a future date. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 4, 2019
