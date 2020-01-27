|
Doris E. (Bachand) Chappell, 86, of Milford, passed away January 24, 2020 at the Christopher House in Worcester. She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Chappell Jr. who passed away in 2017. She was born in Worcester daughter of the late Leopold and Mary (McCaron) Bachand and lived in Uxbridge and Hopedale before moving to Milford in 1975. She was a graduate of the Uxbridge High School class of 1951. Mrs. Chappell was employed as a pharmacy technician at the former Highland pharmacy and Walgreens in Milford. She was a communicant of the St. Mary of the Assumption Church. She is survived by her children, Cindy A. and her husband Jay Labadini of Marco Island, FL, Susan M. and her husband, Paul Jankowski of Wakefield, Debbie J. Parnell of Worcester and her husband Gary, Judy F. and her husband Darrell Lawton of Watha, N.C., one brother James Bachand of N.C., eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Leo Bachand and Robert Bachand. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the St. Mary of the Assumption Church on Winter St. The burial will follow in the parish cemetery. A calling hour will be held prior to funeral Mass from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, MA. Please visit us at www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 27, 2020