|
|
Doris Helene ONeil, 92, of Holliston, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020. Born in Manchester, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Eva (Hebert) and Louis J. Mailloux. She was the wife of 61 years to the late Patrick Joseph ONeil. Doris enjoyed being a homemaker, time spent with her family and travel. She also enjoyed camping with family and friends, loved redecorating and going to her daughters lake homes in NH. Memere will be remembered for her love, laughter and appreciation of life and family. She was happiest when surrounded by her family. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest and most blessed gifts of her life. She is survived by her children, Maureen Peterson and her husband, James of Holliston, Dennis ONeil of Holliston, Donna Grossmann and her husband, Dale of East Madison, NH and Kathleen Wilson and her husband, Brian of Holliston, her 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son, Michael ONeil as well as her 13 siblings. A private graveside service was held at St. Marys Cemetery. A Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020