|
|
Doris Jean (Rudnick) Zardeskas, 89, of Bellingham died peacefully July 9, 2019 in her sleep at the St. Camillus Healthcare in Whitinsville. Born in Buffalo, New York, May 8, 1930, the daughter of the late Walter W. and Clare June (Fravel) Rudnick, Doris was raised in Buffalo and had lived in Milford from 1974 until moving to Bellingham ten years ago. Doris had worked over the years, while raising 5 children, at Casey Insurance, New England Medical Labs, Fenwal Electronics, and the Stop & Shop Bakery in Milford where she retired from. She loved baking, spending time on Cape Cod, and above all being with her family. She is survived by her children, John J. Zardeskas, Jr and his wife Linda of Bellingham, Susan E. Price of Raleigh, North Carolina, James M. Zardeskas and his wife Celeste of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Thomas J. Zardeskas and his wife Sylvia of Bellingham and Donna M. Gardner and her husband Robert of Bellingham. Doris was from a family of seven and is survived by 2 siblings. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Her calling hours will be held on Tuesday , July 16 in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 131 Main Street, Franklin from 3-6 p.m. with a service to follow at 6:00p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to St. Camillus Healthcare or the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 12, 2019