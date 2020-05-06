|
Mrs. Doris W. (Cox) Stengel, a resident of Milford, MA, formerly of East Bridgewater, MA passed away May 4, 2020 of natural causes. She was 96 years old. Born in London . She served in the Womens Royal Naval Service in WWII where she met her husband, Jack (Jacob) who was serving in the US Army Air Corps. She became a podiatrist in London after the war, before moving to East Bridgewater to marry in 1956. She is survived by her three children and their partners: Leslie and his wife Nancy of Mendon, Ann (Boschetto) and Gary Aurand of Belmont, Robert and Maura Ledbetter of Wareham. She was the proud grandmother of Alan and Alex Boschetto, Kylie, Katie and Sydney Stengel. She was a great grandmother to Stella and Olivia. Doris will be remembered for her baking and knitting expertise and her love of family. Shivah and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to your local food bank. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, Milford, MA. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com. for condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 6, 2020