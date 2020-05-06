Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Shiva
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Stengel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris W. Stengel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris W. Stengel Obituary
Mrs. Doris W. (Cox) Stengel, a resident of Milford, MA, formerly of East Bridgewater, MA passed away May 4, 2020 of natural causes. She was 96 years old. Born in London . She served in the Womens Royal Naval Service in WWII where she met her husband, Jack (Jacob) who was serving in the US Army Air Corps. She became a podiatrist in London after the war, before moving to East Bridgewater to marry in 1956. She is survived by her three children and their partners: Leslie and his wife Nancy of Mendon, Ann (Boschetto) and Gary Aurand of Belmont, Robert and Maura Ledbetter of Wareham. She was the proud grandmother of Alan and Alex Boschetto, Kylie, Katie and Sydney Stengel. She was a great grandmother to Stella and Olivia. Doris will be remembered for her baking and knitting expertise and her love of family. Shivah and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to your local food bank. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, Milford, MA. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com. for condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -