Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2755
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Hackenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Hackenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy A. Hackenson Obituary
Dorothy A. Hackenson, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday April 17, 2020 at her home on Lake Nipmuc. She was married for 66 years to the late Thomas D. Hackenson who died in 2015. Dorothy was born in Hopedale, the daughter of the late George and Dora (Wharton) Charge. She was predeceased by her four sisters Francis Charge, Mary Charge, Helen Hackenson, and Nancy Wagner. A love of children and teaching inspired Dorothy to open Just-A-Wee Day School in 1961. She later worked at H.P. Clough Elementary School as a kindergarten aid. She always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially by entertaining them at her Cape Cod summer home. She was also a dedicated member of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish in Upton. She is survived by two sons; Thomas Hackenson and his wife Kathy and Steven Hackenson and his wife Sharon; two daughters; Mary Hackenson and Nancy Bogan and her husband Mike; seven grandchildren, Matt and Nicki Hackenson, Jamie Lee Carloni, Molly Moore, John Tycks, Megan Hackenson and Katie Brueckner and two great-grandchildren, Dexter and Gunner. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish,151 Mendon St., Upton, MA 01568 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Buma Funeral Homes, Uxbridge. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buma Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -