Dorothy A. Hackenson, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday April 17, 2020 at her home on Lake Nipmuc. She was married for 66 years to the late Thomas D. Hackenson who died in 2015. Dorothy was born in Hopedale, the daughter of the late George and Dora (Wharton) Charge. She was predeceased by her four sisters Francis Charge, Mary Charge, Helen Hackenson, and Nancy Wagner. A love of children and teaching inspired Dorothy to open Just-A-Wee Day School in 1961. She later worked at H.P. Clough Elementary School as a kindergarten aid. She always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially by entertaining them at her Cape Cod summer home. She was also a dedicated member of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish in Upton. She is survived by two sons; Thomas Hackenson and his wife Kathy and Steven Hackenson and his wife Sharon; two daughters; Mary Hackenson and Nancy Bogan and her husband Mike; seven grandchildren, Matt and Nicki Hackenson, Jamie Lee Carloni, Molly Moore, John Tycks, Megan Hackenson and Katie Brueckner and two great-grandchildren, Dexter and Gunner. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish,151 Mendon St., Upton, MA 01568 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Buma Funeral Homes, Uxbridge. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 24, 2020