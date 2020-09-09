Dorothy B. (White) Dauley, 98, a longtime Franklin resident, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, September 7, 2020 at her residence at Benchmark Senior Living at Forge Hill in Franklin. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Gerald 'Bud' Dauley who died in 2000. Born on November 26, 1921, in Framingham, she was a daughter of the late James and Louise Mae (Hooke) White. She was a resident of Franklin for 68 years. Prior to retirement, she was employed at the Wrentham State School for over 20 years. Mrs. Dauley was a member of the Franklin Federated Church. In addition to her husband, she is also predeceased by her two sons, Gordon R. Dauley who died in 2015, and Donald E. Dauley who died in 2020, her siblings, Walter, Kenneth, Robert, Edna, Myrtle, Florence, and Kathryn. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Lois Dauley of Franklin; her grandsons, Christopher Dauley of Fort Lauderdale, FL., and Mark Dauley of Franklin; as well as several nieces and nephews. A calling hour will be held from 11 AM to 12 Noon on Friday, September 11, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage Street, Franklin. Internment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, will take place privately Friday afternoon. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the Salvation Army, 29 Congress St. Milford, MA 01757 or by visiting www.salvationarmy.org
The Dauley Family would like to thank the entire staff at the Benchmark Senior Living at Forge Hill for their compassionate care of Dorothy. Also, a special thanks to the Compassionate Hospice Care staff and the Senior Helpers staff. Guestbook/ directions www.oterifuneralhome.com