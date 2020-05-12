|
Dorothy V. (Kaizzi) McGrath of Hopedale, MA passed away on May 6, 2020 after a short illness. Dorothy was born in 1927 in Milford, MA to John and Rosa (Capaldo) Caiazzi. She graduated from Milford High School in 1944. Throughout her life, Dorothys greatest joy was to be surrounded by her family, which included her husband James McGrath and her three daughters Anne McGrath, Judi Palmer and Kathie Glew. Over the years, her family grew to include several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed a rich and full life. She worked for several years as a teller at Milford Federal Savings Bank and as a Field Engineer at Massachusetts Electric Company, retiring in 1990. In her earlier years, Dorothy was an active member of the Sacred Heart Parish in Hopedale, MA serving in various womens organizations as well as teaching Christian Doctrine classes. She was also active in various groups and organizations in which her daughters participated such as the Campfire Girls organization and school activities. Dorothy was an accomplished artist, seamstress and knitter. She especially loved to tend her gardens. In addition she was an avid reader of books and newspapers and had a passion for current events. She was a patron of the arts and especially enjoyed attending performances of the Boston Symphony Orchestra with her husband and the Lyric Opera with her daughter Anne. She also loved the theatre and musical performances. In her later years, Dorothy enjoyed traveling across the country and through Europe with her husband, Jim. One of their favorite trips was an annual family vacation on the coast of Maine. Dorothy is pre-deceased by her husband of 50 years, James McGrath and her daughter Anne McGrath. She is survived by her daughters Judith McGrath Palmer of Quincy, MA and Kathleen McGrath Glew and her husband Charles Glew of Charlestown, RI. In addition, she leaves her grandchildren James Abbruzzese and Maria McNeary of Hopedale, MA, Angela Faulhaber of Villa Hills, KY, Margaret Palmer of Quincy, MA, Charles Glew of Mystic, CT, Laura Bryant of Stonington, CT and Melinda Shuhy of Ashland, MA. She also leaves several great-grandchildren. In light of current events, a private funeral will be conducted from Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford, MA. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford, MA. A celebration of Dorothys life will be held at a future date. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for condolence book Donations in Dorothys honor may be made to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA, 02448 or The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Avenue, Boston, MA, 02118.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 12, 2020