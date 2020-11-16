Douglas DeDoming, Sr.of Millis, passed away at Metro West Medical Center, Framingham on November 11, 2020. He was 89 years old. Douglas was the beloved husband of Vera F. (Sobey) DeDoming, who predeceased him in June 2011. He was the devoted father of Douglas DeDoming Jr. of Medway, Linda Smith and her husband Bob of Franklin, Wendy ONeill and her late husband Danny of Medway, Sandra Fairfield and her husband Ed of Millis, Shelley Truett and her husband Chuck of Uxbridge, and Rene DeDoming of Millis. Douglas is survived by his sister, Liell Evans and his brother-in-law, Sterling Sobey, but was sadly preceded in death by his other siblings Howard DeDoming, Anita Tetreault, Nancy Corbett, Shirley Hedrick, Marcella DiDonato, Laura Sobey, Margaret Burke, Daniel Sobey and Judith Clark. He also leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 82 Exchange St., Millis, MA 02054 followed immediately by burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visiting hours will be the evening before, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 3PM until 6PM at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., Medfield, MA 02052. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations in Douglas name to Disabled American Veterans
, State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133. At all gatherings, guests are required to wear face coverings and are asked to observe the current