Edith M. Berry (ne Souther, born September 24, 1925), age 93, passed away peacefully August 11, 2019, at the Kanas Center in Westhampton Beach. She was the eighth of nine children born to Eleanor A. (Taff) and Linton T. Souther in East Providence, RI. Edith was a sports enthusiast all her life, an avid Red Sox fan who played second base on a boys baseball team, and on a womens amateur 1945 championship softball team. She also enjoyed bowling and baking and was known throughout her life for giving away most all that she made. Edith met Ronald Berry, her husband of 62 years, while working at the Trifari Company, a jewelry manufacturer. They settled in Hopedale, Massachusetts, where for twenty-eight years, Edith worked in the cafeteria of the Memorial Elementary School. In 2014 she moved to East Marion where she continued her life-long passion, that of a devoted caretaker and ever-loving mother. Edith was predeceased by her husband Ronald and siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Glynis Berry and her son-in-law Hideaki Ariizumi, of Orient and by eleven nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale St., Hopedale, MA 01747 on September 7, 2019 at 1 PM followed by internment at Hopedale Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to .
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019