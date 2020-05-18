|
|
Edmond D. Gonzales, 71, of Milford, MA, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at home after a brief illness. He was the husband of Pamela A. (Rivers) Gonzales to whom he was married for 48 years. A lifelong Milford resident, Edmond was the son of the late Edmond Gonzales and Constance (Julian) Gonzales. Although Edmond was an only child, he grew up in a close-knit family including 13 first cousins, many of whom lived nearby and spent a lot of time together. He graduated from Milford High School in 1967 and briefly attended college at Tufts University. Edmond worked for most of his life in automotive and trucking, a career that took him hundreds of thousands of miles across the country. He loved playing music from his sizable collection, turning up the volume on those 60s and 70s records. He spoke in riddles, lyrics, jokes, and stories, and he seemed to know something about everything. He always wanted to be around people, to banter with them. He was particularly happy meeting new people, because he could use his old material, and it would be new to them. He was a talented gardener, producing more vegetables than we could all eat, and he would enact Pamelas vision to make the yard look beautiful. Edmond loved his grandchildren most of all, playing with them with the energy of a much younger man, or leading them to the garden to pick and eat green beans fresh from the vine. Edmond is survived by his wife, Pamela; his children, Michael and Daniel; his grandchildren, Sebastian and Ethan; his aunt, Eileen Massey; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, we humbly suggest donations be made for charitable relief organizations in your community; given Eds love of music, you might consider a donation to a relief fund for local musicians, such as the Boston-Cambridge Musicians Relief Fund. Arrangements are under the direction of Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St., Milford Ma. Please visit us at | www. consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 18, 2020