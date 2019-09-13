|
Edmond W. Poirier, 83, of Woonsocket, RI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Ballou Home, Woonsocket, RI. Born in Woonsocket on March 17, 1936, he is the son of the late Edmond G. and Doris (Fontaine) Poirier. He is the brother of Henry G. Poirier of Milford, MA, Janet V. Dion and her husband, Alphonse of Uxbridge, MA, Carol Annantuonio and her husband, Daniel of Hyannis, Ma, and the late George R. Poirier and his wife Judy A. Poirier of Milford, MA and the late Lucille P. McGuire. He leaves his cousins, nieces and nephews. Edmond was a resident of Woonsocket, formerly of Milford, and the Caryville section of Bellingham, and attended Bellingham Schools. Edmond worked as a mechanic at Scott Ahearn Auto Dealership in Milford, MA for 20 years until their closing. He then worked at the Granite Gulf in Milford and Charlies Tire & Service Center in Bellingham until retiring. Edmond was a United States Army Korean War Veteran. Edmond rode Harley Davidson motorcycles and rode cross country, enjoyed snowmobiling and was a avid cribbage player. Edmond will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral will beheld on Monday, September 16th at 9:00AM from CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Theresa Church 630 Rathbun St., Blackstone, MA. Interment will follow with military honors at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are on Sunday, September 15th from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home. To sign gust book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 13, 2019