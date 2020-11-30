Edmund A. Warren, Jr., 75, of Mendon passed away Thursday morning Nov. 26, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Gloria A. (Mignone) Warren. A longtime resident of Mendon, he had been employed at General Motors Corp. in Framingham for 30 years. He also worked for 26 years for the former R. Bethel Landscaping Company in Hopedale. In retirement, he later worked at Fourth Generation Farm on Bates Street in Mendon. He was born in 1945 in Brockton, the son of the late Edmund and Eleanor Warren. Ned loved time spent with his grandchildren, camping, time on his motorcycle, Winters in Florida, his dog Callie and an occasional scoop of ice cream. He also took great pride in and was meticulous about his yard at home. In addition to his wife Gloria of 56 years, he is survived by his daughters Kimberly A. and her husband David Pedroli of Milford and Wendy A. Locke and her fianc David Edgecomb of Amesbury; two sisters Joy and her husband Ed Swanson of Shrewsbury and Beatrice and her husband Steve Frechette of Douglas; 6 grandchildren Brandon, Chad, Taylor, Ava, Haylee and Alayna; 6 great-grandchildren; Ciara, Marcus, Mayla, Arian, Logan and Macie and nieces and nephews. There are no public visiting hours. Friends and family are welcomed to stop by Neds barn at his home at 48 George Street, Mendon for a time of fellowship, remembrance and refreshment on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 from 1 | 4 PM. Memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Care Center, c/o Milford Regional Foundation, 14 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757 or to Meals On Wheels Program, c/o Tri-Valley Inc., 10 Mill St., Dudley, MA 01571. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com