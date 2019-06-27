|
|
Dr. Edmund F. Walkowiak, 83, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center Memorial Campus, Worcester, MA. He is the beloved husband for 58 years of Barbara E. (Bruneau) Walkowiak. Born in Webster, MA on June 12, 1935, he is the son of the late Valentine and Julia (Gryzb) Walkowiak. He is the loving father of William Walkowiak and his wife, Reb- ecca and Andrew Walkowiak and his wife, Wanda. He leaves his cherished granddaughters, Amy, Jennifer, Karlee, Kassidy and Alissa Walkowiak and Melissa Wright. He is the brother of the late Dr. Bernard Walkowiak, Henry Walkowiak and Theresa Loeffler. He was a resident of Bellingham since 1969, formerly of Augusta, GA., Storrs, CT., and Peabody, MA. Dr. Walkowiak was Director of Operations and Associate Professor of Physiology at New England College of Optometry, Boston, MA for 21 years retiring in 1990. During his active retirement years he held a number of fun jobs that he truly enjoy- ed, including being a repair man for American Greetings, Create-A-Card machines, sales associate in the tool department of the Bellingham, MA Home Depot store, getting to know and help local patrons and contractors, and delivering cars and trucks for Vendetti Motors in Franklin, MA. His hobbies included radio controlled model airplanes, travel, and being an amateur radio operator. He was devoted to his family and he will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. Brendan Church, 384 Hartford Ave., Bellingham, MA. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Medway, MA. Arrangements are under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 South Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www. cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 27, 2019