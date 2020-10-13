Edward A. Olier, 88, of Milford passed away October 11, 2020 at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester. He was the husband of the late of the Arlene J. (Sarah) Olier who passed away in 1995. He was born in Booton, NJ son of the late Andrew Olier Sr. and Elizabeth (Westure) Olier and moved to Milford in 1960. He was educated in the Booton NJ schools. He retired in 1997 from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Company where he was employed as a statistician. He is survived by his daughter Sharon Olier and one brother Andrew Oilier Jr. both of Milford. There are no calling hours. The funeral and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral home 46 Water St. Milford MA. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store