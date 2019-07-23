|
Edward F. Larkin, Jr., age 93 years, husband of the late Anna C. (Sudbay) Larkin and father of the late Edward F. Larkin III, died Saturday morning, July 20, 2019 at the Milford Regional Medical Center | Milford, MA. Born in Lawrence, MA, son of the late Edward F. Larkin and Katherine E. (Lane) Larkin, he lived most of his adult life in Manchester- by-the-Sea, but most recently at Cornerstone at Milford | Milford, MA. Edward graduated from Gloucester High School in the Class of 1943, and served in the U.S. Army in France and Germany during WWII. He graduated from the Beverly Trade School and worked as a machinist at the United Shoe Machine Corp. and a draftsman at the Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Corp. For more than thirty years he worked for the Raytheon Corp., Bedford, M.A. as a Designer and Manufacturing Engineer. He was a wonderful husband and father who loved golfing, jazz music, foreign travel, and dogs of all shapes and sizes. His hobbies included woodworking and leaded glass art. Surviving Edward is his daughter, Claire F. Larkin and her husband David A. Graham of Cheverly, MD; his daughter-in-law, Pamela A. (Paoletta) Larkin of Milford, MA, one grandson, Daniel Patrick Larkin and his wife, Laura (Fraioli) Larkin of Boston, MA. Visiting hours will be at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., Beverly on Friday, July 26th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Manchester-by-the-Sea on the same day at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Manchester-by-the-Sea. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edwards name to Cornerstone at Milford Assisted Living, 11 Birch Street, Milford, MA 01757 or Milford Regional Medical Center, 14 Prospect St, Milford, MA 01757. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbell funeral.com
Published in Milford Daily News on July 23, 2019