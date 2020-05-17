Home

Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Edward F. Raffaelle 82, of Franklin, died peacefully, in his home, Wednesday May 13, 2020, following an illness. He was the beloved husband of Judith M. Peterson, with whom he shared over 40 years. Born March 9, 1938, in Boston, a son of the late Joseph F. and Marjorie E. (West) Raffaelle, he was a resident of Franklin for over 50 years. He was raised and educated in Needham and worked for Dean College in the maintenance department. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Paul E. Raffaelle and his partner Pamela J. Birch, Lauren M. Anderson and her husband David M. Matton, Jeffrey D. Morris, and a sister Jane Annis. He was the father of the late Kristin Anderson Mazzeo. Due to Covid-19 Edwards services will be held privately. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Raffaelle Family. Guestbook: www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 17, 2020
