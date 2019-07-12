|
Mr. Edward M. Scirocco, 90, of Milford MA, died Wednesday (July 10, 2019) at his residence. He was the beloved husband of Veronica Gerri (Jakubauskas) Scirocco. Mr. Scirocco was born in Milford MA, the son of the late Vincenzo and the late Anna (Iannitelli) Scirocco. He attended Milford public schools, graduating from Milford High School, Class of 1947. Mr. Sirocco was first employed for thirty years at the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale MA. He later was employed as a custodian at the former Milford Catholic Elementary School. Later in life he was employed part-time at the Music Nook on Main Street in Milford , where he repaired & refurbished used musical instruments. Mr. Scirocco was involved in the music industry most of his adult life. He was first involved in the Ed Scirocco Combo, where he served as a vocalist & saxophonist. He later was a member of the Milford Concert Band. Mr. Scirocco was a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and had been a member of the churchs choir for fifty-nine years. Along with his beloved wife of fifty-nine years, he is survived by his 6 Children: Edward Scirocco and his wife Tammy of Milford MA, Donna, wife of Edward Lucier of Milford MA, Steven Scirocco of Milford MA, Laura Scirocco of Clinton MA, Maria, wife of Michael Ozella of Milford MA and Debora, wife of George Parry of Milford MA; 6 Grandchildren: Michael Ozella, Eric Lucier, Gabriel Parry, Elizabeth Parry, Kali Scirocco and Janelle Scirocco; 1 Sister: Ann Marie, wife of James Scanzaroli of Milford MA; and several nieces & nephews. Edward was the brother of the late Joseph Scirocco; the late Michael Scirocco; the late Vincent Scirocco; the late Lena Shaw and the late Fannie Zampino. His funeral will be held Monday (July 15th) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. A visiting hour will be held Monday (July 15th) from 8:30am to 9:30am, prior to his Funeral Mass. Pease visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Oliva Cancer Comfort Fund, c/o Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 12, 2019