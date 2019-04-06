|
Edward M. Wadsworth, Jr, 70, a lifelong Upton resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Milford Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was the husband to Elizabeth J. (McNeil) Wadsworth. Funeral arrangements, under the care and direction of the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, are incomplete at this time. His complete obituary will appear in Mondays edition of the Milford Daily Newspaper. www.williamspedersen.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 6, 2019