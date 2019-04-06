Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home
45 Main St
Upton, MA 01568
(508) 529-6992
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Wadsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward M. Wadsworth Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward M. Wadsworth Jr. Obituary
Edward M. Wadsworth, Jr, 70, a lifelong Upton resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Milford Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was the husband to Elizabeth J. (McNeil) Wadsworth. Funeral arrangements, under the care and direction of the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, are incomplete at this time. His complete obituary will appear in Mondays edition of the Milford Daily Newspaper. www.williamspedersen.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home
Download Now