Edwin Benton Aldrich, 80, beloved husband of Jeanne Marie (Smith) Aldrich, of Franklin, MA, (formerly of Milford, MA) passed away on Saturday, October 17th. Edwin served in the United States Navy from 1957-1961. Married to the love of his life for over 58 years, Edwin valued family, hard work, laughter, and his home grown tomatoes. Edwin and Jeanne spent 47 years working together in their retail business in Franklin. When not working in their store, Edwin would be tending his immense garden with his loyal dog Chloe by his side. During the winter he loved fishing in the Florida Keys. HIs happiest days were spent with his wife and children, Brian and Meg (Neff) Aldrich, Marc and Jan (Gulick) Aldrich, David and Tracy (Aldrich) Rhodes, and Kimberly (Aldrich) Drake. His eleven grandchildren Nick, Grace and Stella Aldrich; Kyle and Cameron Aldrich; Lauren, Alex and Caroline Rhodes; and Alexi, Jack, and Giovanna Drake brought him endless joy. He will be missed by all. Due to the Covid restrictions, the family will have a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Dana Farber Cancer Institute. (Tax ID number is 042263040- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is a 501 (c) (3) organization.) Or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society https://donate.lls.org/lls/
